Telangana: Govt school students develop games

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:09 pm

Hyderabad: Government school students in Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district have set an example that the rural students, if guided properly, bring out their best at any given platform. The students, who undertook online training in coding imparted by Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) are developing games and animation on their own.

TITA in association with the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) recently launched a programme to impart coding skills to enthusiasts by training them in Scratch, Python programming languages.

Accordingly, 39 students and teachers in all were selected from among 13 schools in Makthal mandal for the coding training. Among them, some students were unaware of the smartphone basics like mic, mute option but after undergoing two-week long training in coding, they are now able to develop animation, video games, said trainers Mohammad Sajid and Tota Rajasekhar.

Through coding, students got to build essential coding skills, gain an understanding of logic and sequence in the programming language. Based on these online classes on their mobiles, they developed animations and games.

TITA global president Sundeep Makthala expressed happiness saying that students showed much enthusiasm in learning to code. He added that TITA will expand the coding program for school students across the State and asked enthusiasts to be part of it.

