Telangana govt sees no point in further talks

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, describing the TSRTC unions’ approach as adamant, said they were called on October 26 to discuss the 21 demands listed by the Telangana High Court. “Even though the strike was illegal, in obedience with the court orders, the unions were called for talks. But, they were bent upon discussing all their demands, which included the demand for merger with the government, and thereby led to a deadlock,” the government said in its counter affidavit.

The government pointed out that since this was not feasible, no useful purpose would be served by engaging them in any further discussions or negotiations. It also said within four years of the State formation, RTC employees were given a pay hike of 67 per cent, which is unprecedented in the history of RTCs.

