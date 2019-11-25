“Telangana Govt sincere towards unorganized sector workers’ welfare”

By | Published: 4:45 pm

Nagarkurnool: Krishnaiah, a resident of Inole village of Achampet mandal took to driving an auto rickshaw to run his family, after his wife died due to sudden illness. Recently, Krishna also died in a road accident, leaving his two daughters orphaned.

On Monday, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy handed over cheques worth Rs 5 lakh each to the two daughters of Krishnaiah, from the life insurance scheme for unorganized sector workers, at his residence in Wanaparthy town.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that till date, the State government has disbursed insurance amount of Rs 13.5 crore to the families of workers of unorganized sector who had died in accidents. He said that all workers registered under the State government’s scheme for the unorganized sector workers would make their families beneficiaries of this scheme.

He said that the State government was sincere towards not only the workers in the unorganized sector, but was also working for the welfare of people from all sections of society, irrespective of caste and creed.

