Telangana govt suggests optimal use of harvesters for record paddy production

Hyderabad: Paddy is cultivated in 39 Lakh acres as against the normal area of 17 Lakh acres during the current Yasangi season with an expected record production of about one crore tons. With only 14,848 Harvesters available in the State in both public and private ownership, the Telangana government has suggested optimal use of the available machines and its operators to complete the harvest at the earliest so that the farmers are not troubled due Corona induced lockdown.

The State is witnessing a surge in paddy cultivation mainly due to the Governments initiatives for increasing area under irrigation through Mission Kakatiya and construction of irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram. Even as March to May is the peak harvesting period for the Paddy crop in the State, only 5000 harvesters were available at present to meet the requirement for the double the area sown , throwing a big challenge to the government.

Plan of Action

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during a video conference with the District Collectors and District Agricultural Officers on March 29 called for preparation of a plan of action for optimum use of the available machinery and make it operational immediately . It was also instructed to facilitate movement of the skilled labour and technicians aquatinted with mounting of the harvesters from the northern States like Punjab and Haryana, across the State.

Chief Minister advised that during this crisis period of Covid 19 and Country lock down , mechanization of paddy harvesting is the only way to ensure timely harvest of produce maintaining the social distance In compliance to the instructions of the Chief Minister it was estimated that the State owns over 14095 Harvesters and another 753 Harvesters were hired from other States mainly Tamilnadu are already positioned in Telangana State mainly in Suryapet , Kamareddy ,Khammam and other districts where paddy is the major crop. In all 14, 848 Harvesters are already readily available in the State.

With over 14000 Harvesters available in the State, the agriculture department estimated that harvesting of the 39 Lakh acres can be completed in 50-60 days in view of the staggered sowings as per the availability of water release of water under canals.

Cooperation sought from Companies

A letter has been addressed to all the major companies requesting their cooperation for immediate servicing and supply of spare parts of these machines in case of breakdowns. They were directed to set up round the clock call centers.

It is requested to provide one contact person and name for servicing and spare parts supply for each district for drawing immediate attention. All the companies have been requested to set up mobile servicing centers with technical persons to attend the breakdowns in no time. Required passes are being arranges to all the technicians , skilled labours , drivers and other staff involved in the harvesting operations for movement within the districts and also inter district movement .

Permission was given to the spare part and servicing centers to open during lockdown has been given. Cargos carrying machine spare parts will not be stopped. Teleconference has been organized with major companies representatives to ascertain issues if any and ensuring their cooperation and coordination .

