Telangana govt taking all steps to protect staff: Somesh Kumar

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Somesh Kumar, in a circular to all the Collectors on Tuesday, said the government was taking all measures to safeguard officers and staff in the wake of the murder of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy on Monday.

Condemning the “heinous crime where our tahsildar has been murdered in the most barbaric manner,” he said: “Our sympathies are with the bereaved family.”

“Some of the officers, staff and their associations have approached you. Still, it is important that you speak to your employees and their associations and give them a sense that in this moment of crisis, we are with them. Their issues are being attended on priority,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State IAS Officers Association also condemned the murder. It said: “We express deep shock and convey our condolences to the bereaved family. We hope the family will be supported through all possible means by the government.”

The association hoped that the “most stringent action will be taken against the culprits in the shortest possible time to send a clear message to all, that government officials cannot be attacked, leave aside murder in such barbaric manner.” “This will enable the officials to work fearlessly,” it said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter