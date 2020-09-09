Telangana: Govt to accommodate VRAs, VROs in other departments

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: More than 20,000 Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) and another 5,480 Village Revenue Officers (VROs) whose posts have been abolished, will now be accommodated in different government departments. They will be given postings as pay scale employees depending on their qualifications.

Introducing the new Revenue bills in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made the announcement that the decision was taken to safeguard the livelihood of the VRAs and VROs. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has been entrusted with the responsibility of listing out the equivalent vacant posts in all the government departments where the VRAs and VROs will be allowed to exercise options before being accommodated.

The State government’s decision will cause an additional burden of Rs 260 crore per annum on the State exchequer towards payment of salaries to these employees. However, they will also be allowed to opt for voluntary retirement.

