Telangana govt to acquire 200 acres for Sammakka-Saralamma shrine

Mulugu: The Telangana government will acquire 200 acres for the Sammakka-Saralamma shrine, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Saturday, adding that the district Collector was in talks with farmers who own land.

Addressing the first Zilla Parishad general body meeting here, she said: “With Rs 5 crore funds this time, we decided to purchase the land on the name of the temple. One acre was already bought, and the government plans to purchase 100 acres before the upcoming jatara,” she said.

Farmers would benefit if they parted with their land, she added. “I believe that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would do justice to the farmers as he is pro-farmer,” she said.

During the jatara, vehicles coming to Medaram are parked in 1,000 to 2,000 acres and land owners are allowed to set up different stalls in the same area, the Minister said. She also said a special review meeting on Medaram jatara would be held to decide on the steps to be taken in case the farmers refuse to hand over the land to the government.

Stating that the government was trying to provide facilities on permanent basis at the shrine, she said it sanctioned Rs 120 crore for the first time, Rs 80 crore for the second and now Rs 75 crore. “Despite the economic slowdown, the government is giving Rs 75 crore,” she said.

Later, she along with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao distributed tractors to beneficiaries. Zilla Parishad Chairman Kusuma Jagadeesh, MLA Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka, Collector C Narayana Reddy and ZPTCs attended the programme.

