Telangana govt to be stringent on RWH pits and STPs

Hyderabad: The State government is planning to make the provision of rainwater harvesting pits and sewerage treatment plants (STPs) mandatory for structures, including residential apartments.

For effective implementation of the rules, the government is also planning to levy penalties on officials concerned and structure owners as well for failing to adhere to the rules. In a phased manner, the rules will be implemented for different categories of buildings.

Under the Jalam Jeevam programme, rain water harvesting pits will be mandatory in all the new houses constructed in an area spread over 300 square metres. On the sidelines of Energy Conservation Building Code programme here recently, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the idea was to involve people in conserving water and improving groundwater levels.

Most people are not aware that a 10 per cent discount is offered if the rain water harvesting pits are operational in residential apartments.

Henceforth, the government will be stringent on the provision of rainwater harvesting pits, the Minister said. On the lines of TS-iPASS, plans are being made to penalise officials and structure owners who fail to adhere to the rules.

“If need be a government order will be issued to levy penalty on officials and structure owners for failing to provide pits,” said Rao.

Similarly, STPs will be made mandatory for high-rise structures of more than 100 flats. It will be the responsibility of the builders to construct the STPs in the ventures. Municipal corporation officials will issue occupancy certificates only after making sure that rainwater pits and STPs are established there, the Minister said.