Telangana govt to gift Bathukamma sarees right at doorstep

9.29 lakh sarees ready to be delivered across erstwhile Adilabad district

Adilabad: Womenfolk who celebrate the annual Bathukamma festival may not be able to get together in large numbers this time around in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, but they will receive their gift from the government at their doorsteps.

As many as 9.29 lakh Bathukamma sarees are ready to be delivered at homes in the wake of the pandemic across erstwhile Adilabad district. Civil Supplies Department officials are making elaborate arrangements to hand over the gifts to eligible women at their doorsteps before the festival.

Authorities said the sarees would be transported to stock points from where they will be transported to municipalities and gram panchayats. “In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the gifts will be delivered at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. Accordingly, arrangements are being made as per the instructions of District Collectors,” an official told Telangana Today.

According to the authorities, the sarees were produced with over 255 designs that will give a wide choice to the women. A total of 2.48 lakh sarees have already been dispatched to Mancherial district, while Nirmal got 2.83 lakh sarees. A few days ago, both Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts received 2.37 lakh and 1.81 lakh sarees respectively.

Women who have white ration cards and aged above 18 years are eligible to get the festival gifts. They will be presented with the gifts if they produce the document before the officials. In the past, they used to gather on the premises of government schools or offices to receive the sarees.

As per information available with medical and health authorities, Mancherial district has recorded 9,188 Covid positive cases and 52 deaths so far. It has 3,150 active cases. Adilabad saw 3,224 cases and 33 fatalities. Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad recorded 3,500 and 1,558 active cases respectively while deaths were 15 and 5 in the two districts.

