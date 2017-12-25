Telangana govt to hire over 900 for National Health Mission projects

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government recently accorded permission to the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) to fill up 965 posts in different categories on contract or outsourcing basis.

In the coming few months, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director of NHM will recruit the healthcare workers for various projects, which are being implemented in Hyderabad and across the State.

Out of the 965 posts, 500 nurses will be recruited on contract or outsourcing basis for NHM’s Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) project. Eight paediatricians and close to 28 staff nurses will be recruited to strengthen the Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) projects in districts.

The rest of the posts to be recruited comprise Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), accountants, data manager, epidemiologists, data assistants, lab technicians and pharmacists.