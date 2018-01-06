Telangana govt to host science fair from Jan 8

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The State government is making elaborate arrangements for hosting the Southern Indian Science Fair (SISF) 2018 scheduled from January 8 to 12 at St Patrick’s High School, Secunderabad.

Students and teachers from six States/UT, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry, will be exhibiting their projects.

A total of 50 exhibits including 15 by group, 20 individual and 15 teacher exhibits will be displayed by each participating State. In all, 300 exhibits will be displayed in the five-day science fair which is being jointly organised by the State government and Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru in collaboration with School Education Departments of six southern States.

This apart, about 20 research organisations will set up stalls in the science fair and students can also interact with scientists. The fair will have quiz competition, night sky watch, session on igniting innovate ideas by children, science-based drama and cultural programmes by participating States.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, G Kishan, Director of School Education, said about 650 students and guide teachers, 200 volunteers, State and district officials of Education Department are expected to take part in the science fair.

He said arrangements would be made for local school children to visit the exhibition and interested schools can contact District Educational Officer, Hyderabad.