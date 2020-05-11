Telangana govt to promote alternative crops

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will convene a meeting with field-level agriculture officers for an extensive discussion on the proposed comprehensive agriculture policy to be implemented in the State.

Later, he will also interact with agriculture extension officers and Rythu Bandhu Samithi representatives from all mandals through video conference.The Chief Minister took the decision during a review meeting on the comprehensive agriculture policy at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

Also read Experts asks Telangana to implement State-regulated farming

He is determined to turn agriculture into a profitable venture for farmers by ensuring remunerative prices for all crops. Accordingly, the government has already decided to promote alternative crops in the State and ensure that farmers do not suffer losses. The Chief Minister held discussions in this regard with the Agriculture Department officers, experts and scientists at the State level.

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the State government had already taken several steps for development of agriculture in the State, including completion of irrigation projects to overcome water problem. He said Telangana was emerging as the ‘rice bowl’ of India and stressed for coordinated efforts of the Agriculture Department, Rythu Bandhu Samithis, Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University and Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation, to come up with an effective agriculture policy for the benefit of farmers.

The Chief Minister anticipated paddy cultivation in about 90 lakh acres per annum in the State from next season. He said about 2.7 crore tonnes of paddy will be available and accordingly, the State requires to increase the capacity of its rice mills in the State.

“The Civil Supplies Corporation should be transformed into an active organisation which will not only purchase harvested crops from farmers at minimum support prices, but will also take up the responsibility of turning the raw material into a useful commodity. This will ensure good price for farmers and quality goods at lower price for consumers, besides curbing adulteration” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .