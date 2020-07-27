Telangana govt to release fishlings into water bodies

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: Fresh fishlings will be released into various water bodies in the State as part of the Fish Distribution programme of the Fisheries Department to promote aquaculture in the State.

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will formally release the fish into Kondapochamma Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet district, kick-starting the programme for the current season on August 5.

About 81 crore fishlings will be released into 24,000 water bodies including reservoirs and irrigation tanks at an expenditure of Rs 50 crore. Similarly, another Rs 5 crore are being spent on releasing about 10 crore shrimp into 78 water bodies across the State. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to strictly follow all the government guidelines including physical distancing, wearing of masks and other precautionary measures during release of fishlings into the water bodies.

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a review meeting on the preparations here on Monday, Srinivas Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had initiated distribution of fishlings, sheep and cattle to benefit the backward classes as well as strengthen the rural economy. He said due to the government initiatives, aqua wealth had increased considerably in the State and eventually, the State will be able to export fish.

Meanwhile, the Minister also announced that the second edition of cattle and sheep distribution will be launched in the State soon. He pointed out that the State government was taking all measures for the well-being of cattle and sheep by providing them necessary treatment for ailments and ensuring timely vaccination. In case of untimely death of any animal, the government is providing them another animal through insurance. He instructed the officials concerned to clear all pending insurance claims within the next one month.

Srinivas Yadav said all efforts were being made for the well-being of the cattle and sheep being distributed in the State through about 2,000 veterinary hospitals. An action plan was also being prepared to prepare necessary vaccines for prevention of diseases to cattle. Works pertaining to the mega dairy will soon commence at Mamidipalli, while Vijaya Dairy products will be promoted by selling them near temples, tourism spot and also highways.

The Minister stated that Telangana was in the top position in artificial insemination programme for quality species of cattle. The artificial insemination programme to be launched on August 1, will continue till May 2021. Similarly, the artificial insemination facility will be opened at Kamsanipally in addition to the existing unit at Karimnagar. Secretary for Animal Husbandry Anita Rajendra and other officials attended the meeting.

