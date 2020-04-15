Telangana: Govt to restart construction works, provide livelihood to migrants

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to commence various construction works pertaining to Roads and Buildings department as well as Housing department in a bid to provide employment to migrant labourers during the lockdown period. However, no works will be taken up in containment zones declared by the government following coronavirus cases being reported from such areas.

Roads and Buildings, and Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy, reviewing the arrangements made for labourers working at several construction sites of Roads and Buildings, and Housing departments, on Wednesday, instructed the officials to ensure that labourers maintain social distancing at the work site besides taking other precautions including masks, hand washing and sanitisation among others. He directed the officials to identify the work sites across the State and take up construction works. Similar works will be taken up in Housing department as well especially with regard to construction of double-bedroom houses.

In view of clearing all arrears pertaining to contractors, the officials expressed readiness to restart the ongoing works worth over Rs 600 crore immediately and expedite the construction works. An enforcement team will be constituted with Quality Control Team officers for every district who will conduct field visit to check whether Covid-19 guidelines were being followed in too. In case of any violations, stringent action will be taken against the contractor and other officials concerned.

Prashanth Reddy decided to conduct a field visit to Yadadri and also construction sites at Hyderabad city on April 18, as per directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and also examine the facilities arranged for the labourers. The officials informed that the Roads and Buildings department took up barricading of containment zone at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore in all the districts over a stretch of 25 km and another 3.5 km of barricading in Hyderabad city alone at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

Special Chief Secretary for Housing Chitra Ramachandran, Principal Secretary for Roads and Buildings Sunil Sharma, and other top officials as well as engineers attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .