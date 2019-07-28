Telangana govt to start shifting Secretariat in August

By | Published: 12:25 am 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The shifting of the Secretariat to Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan (BRKR Bhavan), MLA Quarters and other locations in the city is all set to commence during the auspicious Telugu month of Sravanam, beginning August 2. The existing offices in these buildings have already been shifted and the officials took up repair works besides giving a facelift to these buildings.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to finalise the design for the new Secretariat complex before August 15 and is expected to make an announcement in this regard during the Independence Day celebrations, sources told ‘Telangana Today’. The demolition of the existing Secretariat buildings will commence any time after August 15.

According to officials, the BRKR Bhavan has been emptied and repair works, including painting, flooring, and false ceiling among other works, have been taken up. The installation of new lifts, air-conditioners and other equipment are nearing completion. Similar works have been taken up to deck up a few MLA Quarters at Adarsh Nagar and also other buildings to serve as temporary offices of the State Secretariat. Minor miscellaneous repairs too are going on at a brisk pace.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has already prepared a plan for shifting of offices and sent a checklist to all the government departments. The departments have been asked to submit their shifting plans to the GAD, including time required. The Chief Minister’s Office and the GAD office are likely to be moved to Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan at Rasoolpura.

The ninth floor of BRKR Bhavan will be allotted to the Ministers. All the departmental offices will be accommodated in the remaining eight floors, while a few others will function from the MLA Quarters. The shifting process will be completed within a month, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the technical committee, constituted by the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the construction of a new Secretariat, completed its study on the existing building complex and examined the need to expand the existing Secretariat complex as well as include more safety features. The committee, headed by Roads and Buildings Engineer-in-Chief I Ganapthi Reddy, will submit the report to the Sub-committee. Accordingly, the demolition works of the Secretariat buildings will start after the Independence Day.

The designs of the new Secretariat complex will be submitted to the Cabinet Sub-committee headed by Roads and Buildings and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy before this month-end. The committee will shortlist three to four designs which will be submitted to the Chief Minister, who will take a final call. The State government also acquired the buildings of power utility companies located behind the C-Block of the Secretariat.

However, the government decided to wait for the High Court orders with regards to demolition of Errum Manzil for the construction of new legislature complex, officials said.

