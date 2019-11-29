Telangana Govt to take up road repair works worth Rs 571 cr

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said the State government would take up repair of damaged roads across the State at a cost of Rs 571 crore. The amount has already been release so that the works can be taken up on a war-footing and ensure completion in three months, he said.

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here, he said long stretches of National Highways in the State were damaged. The National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) does not bother about taking up repairs works nor does the State’s R&B take it up since it falls under the purview of NHAI, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said tenders for taking up the road repairs would be called soon, and the government will also take all steps to keep out rogue contractors from the works.

The Chief Minister, observing that the State had done exceedingly well on the irrigation front taking up several projects, would now like to focus on ensuring that the farmer get fair price for their produce. “Agriculture production in the State went up tremendously with increasing irrigation facilities and 24 hours quality power supply,” he said.

The Chief Minister, pointing out that the State had three major crops – cotton, paddy and maize – said there were not many issues in procuring cotton in the State since the Cotton Corporation of India was also involved in purchasing the produce.

In the case of paddy, there have been some issues which the government intends to address by asking the Civil Supplies department to procure all paddy. In the case of maize, he said the poultry industry in the State is a major consumer. “To ensure that maize also gets fair price during procurement, the Agriculture Minister has been asked to chalk out a comprehensive procurement policy,” he said.

“Phase I of Kaleshwaram Project upto Raja Rajeshwara Reservoir (Mid Manair Dam) has been completed, and the project was filled to the brim,” he said. Slamming the opposition for their inability to comprehend the protocols to be followed in filling up reservoirs, he said Raja Rajeshwara reservoir was filled up first, then considering the condition of the reservoir walls, it was emptied on the advice of experts. After strengthening them, 20.9 TMC of water is now stored in the reservoir. We are in the process of filling up Yellampally and then will fill Lower Manair Dam, he said.

Stating that hitherto, the tail end areas in Suryapet district were dependent on SRSP water for irrigation, Chandrashekhar Rao said that with Kaleshwaram water available in MMD and LMD, water can be released to these areas.

On appointment of MLAs and MLCs to the 28 corporation such as Musi River Font Corporation and Rythu Samanvaya Samithis (RSS), the Chief Minister said the government will issue ordinance to enable the legislators to head these corporations since they are considered as offices of profit. “The RSS will be activated and the government will also bring in the proposed new Revenue Act,” he said.

CM to meet PM

Chandrsahekhar Rao disclosed that he would be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon to take up various State issues. “We have sought an appointment with the Prime Minister and I will be going to New Delhi in the next four or five days,” he said.

