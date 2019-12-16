Telangana Govt to unveil Pig Breeding Policy soon

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: The State government is all set to come up with a new pig breeding policy to encourage pig breeding in the State. Besides taking up membership drive to constitute new cooperative societies, the government is planning to provide incentives and necessary support to pig breeders on the lines of poultry industry.

In a meeting with pig breeders at his chambers in Masab Tank, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Health Minister Etela Rajendar, discussed various issues and asked the officials to prepare an action plan for promoting the pig breeding sector. The pig breeders were also requested to come up with their matters of concern and submit a report to the State government in this regard.

“The State government is ready to promote pig breeding industry by providing them incentives. We will also examine the proposal to facilitate bank loans for those who want to set up pig breeding farms,” the Minister said. He wanted the officials to prepare a draft plan for launching a scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 1 lakh per unit.

At present, around 6,750 pig breeders have been registered in 139 primary pig breeders cooperative societies in the State. The officials have been directed to increase the number by taking up a special drive and constituting at least one new cooperative society in every mandal.

Considering huge demand for pig meat in international market, Minister Srinivas Yadav proposed to establish a slaughter house, storage spaces, processing units and other facilities. Secretary for Animal Husbandry Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Director Laxma Reddy, and other officials were present.

