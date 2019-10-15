Telangana govt took measures to control accidents: Koppula Eashwar

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Jagityal: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Tuesday said that State government has taken several measures to control road accidents on highways.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating Traffic Training Institute at Dharur of Jagitial town. He said scores of people, who damaged vital organs in road accidents, were confined to beds. Hence, the government took several initiatives to reduce road accidents after formation of Telangana State, he said.

For the first time in the State, traffic training institute was established in Jagitial, he informed and appreciated district Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma for establishing the institute.

50 types of sign board carrying traffic signals have been arranged in the institute which would help the motorists to get knowledge about traffic rules and regulations.

State Finance Commission Chairman Rajesham Goud, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha, MLAs Dr M Sanjay and Sunke Ravi Shankar, district Collector Dr A Sharath and others participated in inaugural ceremony.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter