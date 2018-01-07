Telangana govt urged to expedite promotion process

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Commercial Taxes Gazetted Officers Association (TCTGOA) has requested the State government to finalise seniority list in all cadres to ensure promotions as and when vacancies arise in the respective cadres.

In a memorandum submitted to Principal Secretary (Commercial Taxes and Excise) Somesh Kumar, the TCTGOA urged the government to expedite the promotion process of all cadres and take up transfers of long-standing officers at regular intervals every year.

It felt the need for reorganisation of the department as allocation of dealers under GST was already completed. There is a need to have an optimal number of dealers per circle and sufficient staff to look after the activities relating to over 1.70 lakh dealers, TCTGOA said.

It requested the government to consider expansion of the department by creating new circles and provide own buildings, office furniture, computers, printers etc.

As the Centre is bringing several amendments to GST, there is an immediate need for imparting periodical training programmes to officials and staff on the latest amendments.