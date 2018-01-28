Telangana govt urged to give free bus passes to Inter students

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Sangareddy: Government Junior Lecturers Association and Principal’s Association appealed to Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao to extend free bus pass facility and uniforms to the students of government junior colleges.

The Minister was attending a retirement function of N Anjan Goud, president of Principals of Government Junior Colleges, Telangana. Anjan Goud, who was president of Principals of Association of Andhra Pradesh, had played a vital role in the Telangana statehood movement.

As representatives of contract lecturers had also requested the Minister to consider the payment of 12-month salary besides giving DA on par with regular teachers, the Minister said he would take all the issues to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari and get them resolved soon.

Stating that the Telangana government was very much positive to regularise the jobs of contract lecturers, Rao said Congress was coming in the way of their regularisation by filing court cases. However, he had assured them that they would soon clear all the cases to regularise the posts.

MLA Chintha Prabhakar, former MLC Satyanarayana, president of Government Junior Lecturers Association G Madusudhan Reddy and others were present.