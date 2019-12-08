Telangana govt urged to revive Osmania General Hospital

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Osmania Medical College Alumni Association (OMCAA) on Sunday urged the State government to revive the Osmania General Hospital by providing better infrastructure and medical care to poor patients of Telangana. Over 500 doctors from across the country, who were past students of the college, were participating in the two-day Osmania Medical College Global Meet here.

The senior faculty members from OMC on Sunday morning participated in a special walk titled ‘Revive Osmania General Hospital’, from the hospital to the medical college. “There is a need for the State government to invest on improving infrastructure so that poorest of the poor in Telangana will have access to high-end medical services,” the association members said.

Held once every three years, the global meet of OMCAA also featured a series of scientific sessions aimed at updating knowledge of doctors. Senior faculty members from various parts of the country and world delivered special lectures during the Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes in the two-day event.

On the occasion, the OMNC alumni also felicitated the 1981 MBBS batch and other senior most alumni members. The association also contributed and donated 26 gold medals to meritorious MBBS students of OMC. The meet also comprised sports and cultural activities, in which senior faculty and students participated.

