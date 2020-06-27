Telangana govt urged to set up COVID-19 convalescent plasma therapy taskforce

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Warangal Urban: Akhil Ennamsetty, one of the first Covid-19 survivors in the State (P-16), and the first convalescent plasma donor to treat the Covid-19 patients in the State has urged the State government to set up a Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy taskforce in order to help the Covid-19 patients. An advocate and a resident of Warangal, Akhil was successfully treated and recovered at the State-run Gandhi Hospital in March this year on his arrival from London (UK).

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Akhil said that he along with two of his friends in the United States, Rajinipriya Pabbathi and Santosh Shankarnarayan, and a few volunteers from Delhi, had set-up a web portal through which they had started to collect the information of the survivors and potential donors through their contacts and connected them with the patients’ requests from various hospitals in Delhi-NCR.

“To date, through this month-old initiative, we were able to successfully coordinate about 286 convalescent plasma donations in Delhi-NCR. With the rapid increase in the spread of the virus, and with the increased effectiveness of the therapy, we have experienced a heavy pour-in of donation requests from various corners of Delhi and had attended to more than 100 requests in the last one week alone,” he said and added that they had started to receive similar requests from patients’ families in Hyderabad as well ever since the private hospitals in the State were involved in the treatment of Covid-19.

“But unfortunately, we are unable to cater to these requests owing to the lack of survivors’ data and poor awareness among the survivors regarding the therapy. With the limited list of survivors that we managed to collect through our peers, we are unable to meet the demand-supply ratio currently. Therefore, I urge the State government to set up a dedicated taskforce to cater to the needs of the convalescent plasma therapy patients and donors in Telangana, as it seems to be the highly effective alternative treatment for the disease currently,” he added. He also said that the government can utilise the services of his skilled team of volunteers for the task and provide it with the consolidated data of the Covid-19 survivors in the region from which they could identify the potential donors. “Services and experience of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in counselling can be used in encouraging the survivors to come forward for voluntary donation would come to much help in this regard,” he added.

“I have also written a letter to the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in this regard,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .