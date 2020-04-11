Telangana govt will safeguard industry interests: KTR

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:27 pm 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: Interacting with a group of about 100 business leaders from the Hyderabad chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that the world will soon tide over the Coronavirus pandemic and sought cooperation of industry leaders in tackling the crisis. He assured that industry interests will be safeguarded and impact on livelihoods will be minimised.

In his opening remarks, he gave an overview of why the lockdown was necessitated and explained the various measures the State government has been taking to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He stated that while the current lockdown is impacting the industry and the livelihoods of millions of people, there were not many options left to deal with the pandemic. The Minister said both the Union and the State governments have been working in tandem to control the spread of the disease.

Rama Rao told the members of EO that the Telangana government is already in discussions with the Union Government about measures that need to be taken to tackle various issues faced by the industry due to the lockdown. He said the State government will discuss with all the industry bodies in Telangana and come up with a comprehensive strategy.

The industry leaders thanked the proactive measures taken by the Telangana Government in controlling the spread of coronavirus. They extended their solidarity to all the relief measures being taken by the State government. Members of EO said they would complement the relief measures by pitching in where necessary and do their bit in helping the needy.

