Telangana govt’s big push to oil palm farming

Hyderabad: In the times of regulated farming, where the Telangana government is encouraging farmers to take up crops that give higher rate of returns on investment, cultivation of oil palm makes good economic sense both for the farmers and the State. While the farmers reap two harvests, one in the shape of oil palm and the other from the inter crop that they can grow between the rows, the rural economy will also benefit as the processing units have to be set up close to the oil palm farms as the oil must be extracted within 24 hours of harvest of the oil pods.

Once grown, the palm tree gives yield for 23 years. After that, the productivity will go down. Oil palm is planted at a distance of 9 meters. We grow another tree and let the old tree die so another plant will be ready. Oil palm gives yield every 15-20 days starting from the third year giving the farmers continuous income. First year of harvest i.e. the fourth year the farmers get 5 tonnes per hectare over one year. 60 to 65 per cent of the produce June to October period, balance in the next six months.

Returns to farmers with or without Intercrop

For instance a farmer who takes up oil palm cultivation will be earning an annual net income of Rs 73,500 from every acre estimated at 10 tonnes of yield without any intercrop after deducting the cost per acre which comes up to Rs 21,500. On the other hand once the intercrop starts yielding, it will put the farmer into the higher bracket of earning. In case the farmers take up cocoa as intercrop the earnings per acre will jump to Rs 97,500 with the addition of Rs 24,000 from selling cocoa. If the yield touches 15 tonnes per acre, the income without intercrop will be around Rs 1,21,000 and with intercrop of cocoa will reach Rs 1,45,000.

Secured payments

Considering the long gestation period of oil palm, the Central and State government have enacted oil palm Act, zonalising to companies creating a command area. Subsequently, companies will be investing in their command areas. The companies start with seed, nursery, plantation and extension, with the active assistance of the State government. Once the farmer accepts and takes up oil palm, the plantation is done under the supervision of the oil company who has experts in the field for first four years. Once the yield is started then the company opens up collection centres which will be arranged at close proximity to the fields at around 5 to 6 km distance.

The harvesting schedule in a particular zone is also given to farmers so that yield comes to collection centres in a staggered manner. All farmers will be asked to open bank accounts and every single farmer is given an ID card and when the farmer visits the collection centre, the card is swiped and the yield the farmer brought is entered and a slip is generated. Within fifteen days the money is transferred to the bank account. In this entire process there are no intermediaries.

Subsidy

On the other hand the farmers are also going to benefit from the subsidy provided by the Central government to encourage cultivation of oil palm. An eligible farmer will receive up to Rs 2,70,000 subsidy per hectare in a total period of four years. The subsidy, however, is given on different heads such as planting material, drip irrigation, pump sets, bore wells, oil pal cutters and construction of vermi compost structures. The subsidy in the first four years helps the farmers take the burden of no productive period of oil palm.

