Telangana govt’s ‘RICH’ completes one year

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), a Telangana government initiative, will complete one successful year on Saturday. In the first year itself, RICH has interacted with over 250 companies and helped 25 companies to connect to knowledge that has helped them to grow faster. It also arranged ten business alliances to strengthen the combined entity’s capabilities, according to a press release.

At its launch last year, Minister for Industries, IT and MAUD, K T Rama Rao had expressed the confidence that the State will benefit a lot from the initiative to connect Research and Industry to create jobs, wealth and well-being.

RICH has identified numerous strengths of scientists and researchers, the areas of support they need, and the ways in which industrial and research landscape in the State can be transformed.