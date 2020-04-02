Telangana Govt’s succour a huge relief for migrant workers

By | Published: 12:50 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the migrant workers in the city has come as a big boon for them with the administration swinging into action and initiating the distribution of 12 kg rice and Rs 500 per head.

On Wednesday, scores of workers gathered at different community halls and other identified locations in the city to collect the rice and money. Long queues were witnessed at these distribution centres as the daily wage workers, who are leading a hand-to-mouth lives, flocked in huge numbers to collect the much needed aid in the lockdown period.

Most said they were apprehensive about their day-to-day existence in absence of work and wages due to the lockdown. However, they said, the aid in the form of rice and cash as announced by the Chief Minister has instilled confidence among them.

Under GHMC limits, over 34,000 migrant workers were identified for distribution of 411 metric tonnes of rice. The distribution which began on Tuesday continued on Wednesday at centres arranged by the government. It was estimated that about Rs1.34 crore worth rice would be distributed in the city and nearly Rs1.71 crore is released for handing over Rs 500 to each worker.

Ektha from Mumbai, who collected rice and money at Government High School, Musheerabad, thanked the State government for offering the basic needs. “Since I depend on daily wages, I could not earn anything in last 10 days. I was worried as to how to get rice and vegetables as we have no money. I am happy with the government’s intervention in resolving our needs,” she said.

With a majority of the activities in most of the sectors shut down and construction being among the worst-hit sectors, migrant workers engaged at construction sites have been facing several hardships since the beginning of the lockdown in the State.

A migrant worker from Odisha, Shakuntala, said that she planned to leave the city as she could not find any work here. “Now, the assurance by the Chief Minister of the State has stopped me from looking to go back.”

Bishnu Patro from West Bengal was another who was seen beaming after collecting the aid from the government. “This has come at the right time. We are grateful to the Chief Minister for the timely help and support,” he said.

Hailing from Goa, Tulasi said they were on the verge of starting on the long trek back home. “We didn’t know how to go back to our home town in the absence of transportation but thought of starting off as there was no food,” she said. The plan has now been dropped, she said adding, “Now that the government has come to our aid, we can manage the lockdown period now”.

