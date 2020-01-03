Telangana govt’s top priority to farm sector: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the Telangana government has accorded top priority to agriculture in the State. He offered tributes to Savitri Bai Phule on her birth anniversary and released calendar and diary of Telangana Agri Doctors Association (TADA) here on Friday.

He called upon the officers to work hard to reach the goals set by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao particularly in strengthening the farming community in the State. “In the coming four years he envisages that the face of farming sector must completely change,” he said.

He assured that he will solve all the pending problems in the department and will go ahead by considering the opinion of every stake holder. He called upon all separate association in the department to work in tandem to achieve a common goal.

Praising Jyothiba Phule for educating his wife as he believed that change has to come from once self , the Minister appreciated the association for organising Savitri Bai’s birth anniversary.

Agros Managing Director MD Ramulu, additional director Vijay Kumar and TADA president Rajaratnam and general secretary Tirupati Naik and others also participated in the programme.

