Telangana Grameena Bank cashier amassed Rs 57.21 lakh assets

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Rs 8.94 crore scam in the Aziznagar branch of the Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) in Moinabad, has found that the prime suspect M. Jaipal Reddy, a cashier-cum-clerk at the TGB, allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 57.21 lakh.

The assets were in the name of Reddy, his wife Shalini and family members and he could not satisfactorily account for the same, officials said. Reddy indulged in corrupt activities and amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from April 2011 to February 2018, they said.

The Moinabad police had already booked a case against Reddy and seized incriminating documents pertaining to movable and immovable properties of Reddy and his wife. Subsequently, the CBI registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the bank.

The approximate total income of Reddy and his wife from 2011 till the date of searching the house was Rs 39.65 lakh. The value of assets possessed by the couple was Rs 73.38 lakh.

It is also learned that Reddy was leading a lavish life and his approximate annual expenditure was likely to be around Rs 23.48 lakh. Therefore, Reddy was said to be in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 57.21 lakh.

Thus, the CBI booked a case against Reddy under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and took up investigation.