Telangana: Green Challenge goes global

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: The Green Challenge initiative by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar has gone global with TRS NRI wing taking up the challenge to encourage people across the world plant saplings for a greener Earth. TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala accepted the challenge from the Rajya Sabha member and planted three saplings in the US.

Lauding the initiative by Santosh Kumar towards achieving a green Telangana State under Haritha Haram programme, Mahesh Bigala pointed out people from all walks of life were voluntarily participating in the Green Challenge programme and spreading the message of planting saplings for a better future in the State. TRS NRI wing leaders G Srinivas, N Devender, M Srinivas and G Venkat, also participated in plantation.

He emphasised the need for spreading such good efforts across the world and nominated TRS NRI wing leaders from seven countries including Mahesh Tanneeru (US), Anil Kurmachalam (UK), Kasarla Nagender Reddy (Australia), Vijay Kosana (New Zealand), Shyam Babu Akula (Denmark), Radarapu Satish (Bahrain) and Nagaraju Gurrala (South Africa) to take up the challenge. He urged family members and friends of Telangana NRIs to take inspiration and plant more saplings in the State.

