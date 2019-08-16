Telangana groundwater table replenishing

By | Published: 9:38 pm 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: Compared to the decadal average (2009-2018), groundwater levels registered a rise ranging up to 0.5 m in 29 mandals, 0.5 m to 1 m in 18 mandals, 1 m to 2 m in 32 mandals and more than 2 m in 31 mandals across Telangana.

Most of these mandals fall in Nagarkurnool, Wanaparhty, Asifabad and Jagitial districts. At the same time, water levels in 479 mandals registered a fall in the range of 0.01 m to 18.75 m. Water level fluctuation in July, 2019 as compared with July, 2018 shows a maximum rise of 30.31 m in Karvanga village of Telkapally mandal, Nagarkurnool district.

Similarly, a fall of 38.14 m was registered in Neradigonda village and mandal of Adilabad district, while 5 per cent of observation wells showed an increase. Eighty five per cent showed a dip in water levels during this period in the mandal.

The minimum and maximum depth to water level varies from 0.45 m — in Loddiguda village of Lingapur mandal, Kumram Bheem district — to 67.72 m below ground level — in Khudabakshpalli village of Marriguda mandal, Nalgonda district.

The State average water level in July, 2019 was 14.12 m below ground level (bgl) as compared with 10.92 m bgl during the same period in 2018, showing a fall of 3.20 m. During the water year 2019-20 (up to July, 2019-end), the State received 19 per cent deficit rainfall, 302.3 mm as against the normal of 373.4 mm.

Out of 33 districts, 16 received normal rainfall and 17 deficit rainfall. Out of 589 mandals, 31 received excess rainfall (+20% and above to normal), 236 received normal rainfall (-19 to +19%), 301 mandals received deficit rainfall (-20 % to -59 %) and 21 mandals received scanty rainfall (above -59%).

In July, 2019, a total of 1,208 wells were monitored. Water levels in the range of 5 m to 10 m below ground level covers about 28.7 per cent , followed by 10 m to 15 m bgl covering about 29.6 per cent of the State’s area.

Deep water levels of over 20 m bgl covers 18.7 per cent of the State’s central and western parts, and mostly falling in 180 mandals. Of the 117 mandals, 78 are showing further decline in water levels as compared to water levels recorded in July, 2018.

Ranifall in the range of + 19 per cent to -19 per cent is considered normal. Districts of Adilabad (-10), Hyderabad (-14) , Jangaon (-16), Jogulamba (-19), Kamareddy (-6), Karimnagar (-2), Kumram Bheem (+8), Mahabubnagar (-6), Mulugu (-9), Nagarkurnool (-6), Narayanpet (10), Nizamabad (-12), Ranga Reddy (0), Siricilla (-7), Wanaparthy (-7) and Warangal Urban (-10) had normal rainfall.

