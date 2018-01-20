Telangana’s growth rate declined due to GST: Etela

By | Published: 9:08 pm 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: The overall growth rate of the State declined substantially from 21.9 per cent to 14 per cent after implementation of the new Goods and Service Tax (GST), affecting the finances of the State governments, Finance Minister Etela Rajender said here on Saturday.

He expressed displeasure over the unilateral decisions of the Central government on various issues, adding that 48 per cent of the State tax collection had merged with the GST, which put a financial burden on the State exchequer.

Speaking at the All India Association of Central Exercise Gazetted executive officers general body meeting he said due to drop in tax collection with the implementation of GST the State was entitled to get compensation from the Central government. “Under compensation the Centre has to release Rs 450 crore but stating various reasons this was further cut down and only Rs 250 crore sent,” he said. Due to the implementation of GST the States are now unable to procure even Rs 10,000 crore.

Rajender talking on reforms and their impact said they should not be brought one after the other which has created a negative impact on the economy. He said with demonetisation and GST reforms a few States were unable to pay salaries to the employees on time. Reforms should give a free hand to States but not turn into a headache for them,” he said.

Takes Centre to task

The Finance Minister criticised the Central government saying that keeping in view the elections in a few States it had reduced tax on 200 categories of goods. Such election-related decisions would not fulfil the aims of the reforms. “Though the State government is repeatedly requesting the Centre to reduce tax slab on beedis, their plea was not considered,” he said.

Rajender highlighted the fact that only two per cent of people were paying taxes out of 125 crore in the country and of this 90 per cent was collected from the top businessmen and rest from 10 per cent from small businesses. He said that the Telangana government had been insisting from day one on a practical taxation system to attract more people to pay taxes.

He said implementation of GST at ground level had become a Herculean task. He listed the welfare programmes under implementation by the State government despite the slowdown in its tax system.