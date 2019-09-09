Telangana growth story a miracle: KCR

By | Published: 5:43 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said the progress achieved by Telangana State in just five years was nothing short of a miracle.

“In the first year of State formation, the situation was such that the State could spend just Rs 6,247 crore per month, and after five years, it has reached a stage where it is spending Rs 11,305 crore per month,” the Chief Minister said, presenting the full-fledged budget for 2019-20 in the State Assembly.

Pointing out that there was no historic data resulting in the State starting its journey based on gross estimates, he said several innovative schemes and programmes implemented for the people’s welfare in the State in the last five years had left the entire country astonished. “Telangana State, which made rapid strides on all fronts and achieved balanced development, became one of the fastest growing States in the country,” he said.

Prior to State formation, the average annual growth of the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) was only 4.2 per cent at constant prices. By the 2018-19 financial year, the GSDP growth had increased two and half times and stood at 10.5 per cent, the Chief Minister said.

“The fact that the State’s GSDP stood at Rs 8,65,688 crore in 2018-19 amply demonstrates the economic robustness of the State after bifurcation,” he said.

Staing that it was a matter of pride for him to announce that Telangana, which was at the rock bottom with regard to capital expenditure incurred on infrastructure development and asset creation, was now in the forefront. Under united AP, the capital Eependiture was only 11.2 per cent of total expenditure due to the discrimination.

However, with prudent economic policies of the State government after formation of the State, capital expenditure has been steadily increasing, and last year, the State registered 16.9 per cent rate of capital expenditure, Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that what was noteworthy was that capital expenditure of the Centre for the same year was only 12.89 per cent and the average capital expenditure of general category States was 14.2 per cent.

Pointing out that the commitment of the State government to spend huge funds for the development can be evaluated from the fact that the capital expenditure per annum had gone up six folds, the Chief Minister said the result was that the State registered 21.49 per cent average revenue growth rate in the last five years and stood first amongst all States.

