Telangana: Gutha files nomination for MLC seat

Hyderabad: Former MP and former chairman of Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers on behalf of the ruling TRS for the by-elections to be held for the MLC seat under MLAs quota.

The seat fell vacant following disqualification of K Yadava Reddy who quit TRS to join Congress.

Sukhender Reddy submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer and Secretary to the State Legislature Narsimhacharyulu at the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with other TRS leaders.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently cleared the name of Sukhender Reddy and directed him to file nomination papers.

Sukhender Reddy was elected from Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket in 2014. Later, he joined TRS. As the ruling TRS has the required strength in the State Assembly, he is likely to be elected unanimously.

The polling for MLC by-elections will be held on August 26. While nominations will be received till August 14, nominations will be scrutinised on August 16 and list of candidates in the fray will be announced on August 19.

