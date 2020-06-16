Telangana Guv, Ministers condole martrydom of Col Santosh

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family of Colonel B Santosh Babu who got martyred in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley on Monday. She saluted the brave soldiers who gave their lives to the nation and stated that their sacrifices will always be remembered by the nation.

The State Cabinet Ministers, elected representatives and other leaders too extended their condolences to the family of Col Santosh Babu and two other soldiers who were martyred. They also assured all support to the family of Santosh Babu on behalf of the State government and also in individual capacity in future.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Colonel Santosh Babu and two other soldiers. “Your valour and sacrifice will be remembered Santosh Babu Garu. Rest in peace. Jai Hind,” he tweeted.

My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends of Colonel Santosh Babu of Suryapet district, Telangana & two more Indian soldiers who were martyred in the India-China border clashes today Your valor & sacrifice will be remembered Santosh Babu Garu. Rest in peace. Jai Hind 🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 16, 2020

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Colonel Santosh Babu and two other soldiers made a supreme sacrifice for the country. He said that they will remain an inspiration to millions. Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadishwar Reddy, Assembly Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy and other Ministers too extended their condolences.

Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha expressed her deepest condolences to the Colonel and two other soldiers who laid their lives in service of the nation. She wished all strength to the bereaved families.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar too condoled the death of Colonel Santosh Babu. Kishan Reddy said he spoke with Santoshi, wife of the officer in Delhi and consoled her. He also spoke with the parents of the martyred officer in Suryapet. Dattatreya in a message from Shimla, condemned the incident saying that China attacked Indian soldiers all the while giving a call for peaceful resolution of the problem.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the incident has deeply shocked him and said that Santosh Babu has made the ultimate sacrifice for the motherland. While praying for solace of all the three families that have lost their family members in the skirmish, he offered condolences to Santosh Babu’s family.

