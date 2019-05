By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:59 am

Hyderabad: A Nivarthi, CA Kirti and SK Aftab secured third places in the 28th Mumbai Mayor Cup All India Invitational Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship held at Chembur in Mumbai.

A Nivarthi won bronze in floor gymnastics in the senior category while CA Kirti bagged the medal in balance beam event. SK Aftab, competing in the sub-junior boys category secured bronze in floor gymnastics. All the medal winners are from Ranga Reddy district and are training at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium.