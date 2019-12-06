Telangana: Haj application deadline Dec 17

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The last date for filing online application for Haj pilgrimage 2020 had been extended till December 17, the Telangana State Haj Committee informed. Haj aspirants can login to www.hajcommittee.gov.in and submit their application. Mohd Masiullah Khan, Chairman Telangana State Haj Committee, said those pilgrims who stay in city can also visit the Haj House where the facility for online haj application submission is available. The Haj pilgrims should bring along passports, bank proofs, address proof, passport size photographs with white background along with debit/ credit card for payment of the Haj Application Fee.

