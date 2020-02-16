Telangana Haj Committee extends the remittance date

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee extended the date for remittance of the first Haj amount of Rs 81,000 to February 25.

Mohd Masiullah Khan, chairman TS Haj Committee said, the candidates can make online payment on ‘www.hajcommittee.gov.in’, or remit it with SBI and UBI branch. For further details call 040-23298793, a press release stated.

