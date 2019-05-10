Telangana: Haj pilgrims asked to change accommodation category

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of shortage of accommodation units in Non Cooking Non Transport Zone (NCNTZ) category, Telangana State Haj Committee has given an opportunity to the selected pilgrims to change their category from NCNTZ to Azizia.

The committee asked the selected pilgrims, who opted for NCNTZ category, to send their applications for change of accommodation category from NCNTZ to Azizia to the Haj Committee of India by fax or mail on or before May 17.

The applicants may also submit their applications to Telangana State Haj Committee, Nampally. For more details, the Haj pilgrims can contact on 23298793 or in person at the office of the Telangana State Haj Committee, 2nd Floor, Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.

The committee in a press release on Friday said that due to large scale construction work near Haram Sharif in Makkah Mukarramah for the pilgrims of Haj-2019, there is a shortage of accommodation units in NCNTZ category.

According to Mohammed Masiullah Khan, chairman of Telangana State Haj Committee, around 25,147 selected pilgrims opted for NCNTZ category accommodation. The shortage has Haj Committee of India shifting nearly 13,147 pilgrims from NCNTZ to Azizia category.

