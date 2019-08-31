Telangana Haj pilgrims to return home from Sept 6

By | Published: 12:16 am

Jeddah: Pilgrims from Telangana who left for Madina from Mecca after Haj, will return to Hyderabad.

Dozens of buses have been ferrying TS pilgrims from Mecca to Madina, the second holiest city for Muslims after Mecca. Over 40,687 Indian pilgrims, including some from Telangana, moved to Madina in a phased manner, according to officials.

“It was thrilling to travel through deserts to reach Madina,” said Mohammed Toufeeq, who hails from Chandrayangutta and works with BSNL in Hyderabad. He came along with his wife for Haj.

“We are eager to reach Madina, but we will be reaching the place only after three days due to delay at Mecca,” said Mohammed Durrani, native of Nirmal district and principal of a government junior college.

Madina is known as Prophet Mohammed’s city where most of the Indian Muslims prefer to spend at least eight days by praying at the Prophet’s Mosque commonly known as Masjid e Nabwi.

Madina is home to three important mosques in Islam. The most famous Masjid e Nabwi was built on the site of the Prophet’s home. Prophet Muhammad and his first two Caliphs – Abu Bakar and Umar — are buried under the Green Dome of this mosque. Masjid Quba and Masjid Qiblatain are other important mosques.

Pilgrims from Telangana will start their travel to Hyderabad from September 6 by Air India flights. The last flight will leave for Hyderabad on September 15 which will be India’s last returning flight of 2019 Haj, according to officials.

