Telangana halts swab collection for two days

Hyderabad: The State health authorities have temporarily halted the collection of swabs from suspected Covid-19 patients for the next two days in all government hospitals.

It is to give enough time to the identified 10 government laboratories to complete backlog samples that have accumulated over the last few days. District Hospital in King Koti and Gandhi Hospital, the two major centres in Hyderabad where suspected Covid-19 patients could walk in for diagnostic tests, are not collecting swab samples as of now. The sample collection centres in districts too have halted the process for the next 48 hours.

Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to up testing, government hospitals have since June 21 gradually scaled up the sample collection from 1,000/day to 3,000/day. This has caused a backlog of samples in the laboratories.

The authorities tested 4,069 samples on Wednesday and 3,006 samples the previous day. As on Wednesday, Telangana tested 67,318 swab samples.

The health officials, between June 16 and 25, have collected 36,000 swab samples of which 8,253 were still pending at various government laboratories.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, Dr G Srinivas Rao said: “The samples collected must be tested within 48 hours. The cold chain while storing the swab samples must be maintained to preserve their integrity. Moreover, there is also a need to disinfect the laboratories, which have been conducting tests for the past three months.”

Govt labs in TS

Gandhi Hospital

Osmania Medical College

Fever Hospital, Nallakunta

NIMS

Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda

ESIC Medical College, Erragadda

Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal

CCMB, Tarnaka

Centre for DNA Fingerprinting & Diagnostics, Hyderabad

RIMS, Adilabad

Central team fir Guj, Maha, TS

A Central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will visit Telangana apart from Gujarat and Maharashtra from June 26 to 29. During the visit, the team will interact with officials concerned and coordinate with them to strengthen the Covid-19 response.

In a significant ramping of testing facilities across the country, India now has 1,007 diagnostic labs, which include 734 in the government sector and 273 in private.

