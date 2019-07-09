Telangana handlooms to go national

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana handlooms are all set to go next level with Department of Handlooms and Textiles now planning to promote the local fabrics in the national market by tying with up with big brands.

If the plans of the department go well, local fabrics such as Pochampally ikkat, Gadwala sarees, Narayanapet sarees and Siddipet Gollabhama sarees could be available with Myntra, Raymond, Arvind, Reliance and other big players.

Shailaja Ramaiyer, Managing Director, Department of Handlooms and Textiles, said that State government had been taking up multipronged strategies to uplift the handloom and powerloom sectors and benefit the weavers community.

“In this regard, we have decided to tie-up with major textile brands in the country to promote our handlooms at national level. The weavers in different parts of the State would be highly benefitted if the project gets successful”, she said.

The department teams were already on the job of attracting big brands and had recently been to Bengaluru to meet Myntra, an e-commerce company, where the project got positive response, Shailaja said and added that by taking handlooms to national level, they want to get bulk orders for 1 lakh metres.

According to Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO) which provides work to thousands of handloom weavers in Pochampally, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Siddipet, Warangal and other parts, cotton ikats, denim ikats, silk ikats, cottons, silks and linens would be promoted on a large scale in the national market.

Manda Sravan Kumar, a textile engineer in TSCO said that discussions were going on pricing and quality of the handlooms and brands were seeking some discounts besides giving some orders.

“We have prepared a swatch book showcasing different handlooms and their quality. We are currently on working on tagging them to ensure the quality. Soon, we will go to Delhi and Mumbai and hold talks with Raymond,” he added.

To be revived:

Fabrics such as Pitambari sarees and Armoor silk sarees which involve laborious work will be revived. “We will showcase these sarees at the handloom exhibition next year,” Shailaja said.

There has been a huge demand for Gollabhama sarees in the last two years and the weavers who used to get Rs 300 per saree two years ago were now able to sell it for Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200, she added.

