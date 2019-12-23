Telangana: Harish Rao asks banks to return Rythu Bandhu left over funds

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday directed bankers to return the balance amount of funds deposited by the State government under Rythu Bandhu scheme, within a fortnight.

He further asked them to submit details of deposits with various departments of the government and in the accounts of officers at different levels before January 10.

The Finance Minister, who held talks with bankers at the 25th review meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), wanted the banks to return the left over funds of the ‘loan waiver’ scheme which were deposited by the government. The Minister also sought details of accounts that were inactive.

They were opened for payment of social pensions. He sought bankers to reduce the interest rate charged for women groups from 14 per cent to 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager of SBI and president of SLBC, said total deposits of the banks grew by Rs 27,235.7 crore (6 per cent) during the half year and the total deposits were at Rs 4.81 lakh crore as of September 2019. Total advances were Rs 5.35 lakh crore and they marginally increased by Rs 1,966 crore.

