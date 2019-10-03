Telangana: Harvard University to make a case study on TSWREIS

By | Published: 3:54 pm

Hyderabad: In a major acknowledgement of Telangana government initiatives in the field of education for marginalized students of State, Harvard University has decided to make a case study of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Institutions.

The Harvard University would study ‘How Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools are disrupting the status quo in education sector in India’.

Prof. Fernando Reimers who conducts international education policy course at Harvard Graduate School of Education, US would critically analyse the efforts and policies of Telangana government in providing quality and equitable education to the marginalized students in the State.

According to the Society, perhaps it was the first time that any such intervention in education for the marginalised is being noticed by the renowned Harvard University.

The students and faculty of the Education School of Harvard University will analyse challenges in professional development of teachers and school leaders against the background of acquisition of 21st century skills by the students.

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) secretary Dr. RS Praveen Kumar said teachers and students of social welfare residential institutions worked day and night with utmost dedication to catapult the TSWREIS to the global map within a span of six years. The Society carved a niche for itself by its seamless experimentation and syncing with the emerging trends in the global education space, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter