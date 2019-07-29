Telangana has 26 tigers now

By | Published: 12:20 am 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: The chances of hearing a tiger roar in Telangana forests appeared brighter on Monday with the State being declared as home to 26 tigers in 2018, up from 20 in 2014.

As per the latest All India Tiger Census estimates, Telangana’s two tiger reserves – Amrabad spread over Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts, and Kawal spread over Nirmal, Mancherial, Adilabad and KB Asifabad districts – have 26 tigers between them.

While the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s ‘Status of Tigers in India-2018’ report does not provide tiger reserve-wise details, officials said that Amrabad was likely to be home to an estimated 20 tigers. While two tigers are said to be in Kawal Tiger Reserve, four others are from the tiger corridor areas connecting Kawal with tiger landscape in Maharashtra in the north.

Incidentally, the All-India Tiger Census, conducted once every four years, does not take into account cubs for addition to the population figures. Only tigers older than one year are counted as there is always uncertainty over the survival of cubs and their growth to adulthood.

Telangana may be home to about four cubs, with two cubs confirmed to be roaming about with their mother in Amrabad Tiger Reserve. If the cubs were to be counted, then Telangana’s tiger numbers would be between 28 and 30, an official told Telangana Today.

