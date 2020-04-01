Telangana: Hassle-free transportation of seeds ensured

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: To ensure hassle-free transportation of seeds from Telangana State to various parts of the country, the police authorities appointed DIG Sumathi as nodal officer to coordinate with the seed producers and arrange other government departments. DGP M Mahender Reddy took the decision after Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar took up the grievances of Telangana State Seed Producers.

Seed producers approached Vinod Kumar to look into the hurdles being faced by them for transporting seeds to various states across the country. During a meeting with him at the latter’s residence in the Ministers’ Quarters here on Tuesday, they explained that due to lockdown, the seed producers were unable to transport seeds to their designated destinations despite exemption given by both the Central government and the State government. They complained that police officials at the field-levels were stopping transportation of seeds from farmers to the processing units citing lockdown and later to the market.

“There are about 400 seed processing units operating across Telangana State and about three lakh farmers are producing seed for crops like paddy, corn and cotton seeds. About 80 per cent of national requirement of seeds is met by seed producers from Telangana State,” the representatives of seed producers said. They also pointed out that while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that transportation of seeds was exempted from lockdown as part of essential commodities, the police and other officials were not allowing movement of these vehicles at the field level. As a result, labourers are refusing to attend work and load or unload the seeds into transportation vehicles.

Vinod Kumar took up these issues with DGP M Mahender Reddy who appointed DIG Sumathi as nodal officer and directed her to tackle the issue. The DIG took stock of the situation and made arrangements for real-time monitoring of the seeds transportation in coordination with the seed producers, police and transport officials.

