Telangana HC adjourns hearing on PIL for bar on caste in birth certificate

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy on Tuesday dealt with a public interest litigation which sought no religion and no caste columns in the birth certificate.

The writ petition was filed by Swaroopa and David Ajjpagu, a city-based couple. The petitioners pointed out that they gave birth to a child on March 23, 2019, at Kothakota, Wanaparthy district, and approached the Kothakota municipal authorities for birth certificate and opted for such a document without religion or caste column in it.

However, their application was not accepted as the ‘religion’ and ‘caste’ columns were not filled up. They also submitted that they got married without following any traditions related to religion or caste and sought directions for issuance of birth certificate without mention of religion or caste in it.

After hearing the petitioners, the panel adjourned the case by four weeks directing the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, the Registrar General, Census, Commissioner of Municipal Administration, Telangana and Municipal Commissioner, Kothakota, to file their responses.

Granted time for TS govt to file counter

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court granted time to government of Telangana for filing a counter in a writ plea challenging the action of the Telangana State Urdu Academy in not formulating any guidelines for selection of candidates for the award of the academy and issuing the press release dated 10.02.2020 as illegal and arbitrary.

Earlier, the court passed an order directing the Telangana State Urdu Academy to proceed with the receiving of the application for conferring award but restrained them from finalizing or proceeding with the application received in a writ petition filed by Ahmed Kamal Ashraff. The court extended the order and directed the government to file its counter.

Notice to govt in plea on GHMC inaction

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court issued notice to the government of Telangana in a writ plea complaining of inaction on the part of GHMC to stop illegal constructions.

Sangeeta Rani, a resident of the old city in Hyderabad, filed the petition contending that her neighbours (unofficial respondents) had carried out illegal construction on their premises and the GHMC failed to remove the illegal buildings though representations were given by the petitioner. Justice Challa Kodanda Ram issued notice to the GHMC and adjourned the matter.

