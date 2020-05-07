Telangana HC asks govt to submit report on stranded devotees

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Wednesday directed the State government to report by May 8 the actions taken to bring back 107 devotees struck in Rajasthan.

Considering the letter by K Ramakanth Reddy, an advocate, in public interest, the court passed this order. The devotees attended a spiritual retreat conducted by the Brahma Kumaris at Mount Abu. Due to the lockdown, they were unable to reach home. He stated that despite multiple representations to the State governments, no arrangements were made to bring them back.

Encroachment of land

The same panel dealt with a public interest writ petition pertaining to encroachment of government land at Jangamet Abadi, Kandikal village, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad. G Rajender filed this case questioning the inaction of Hyderabad District Collector, Bandlaguda Tahsildar and others in protecting the government lands. Directing the authorities to file their counter, the panel adjourned the case to May 12.

Single-judge order challenged

The panel dealt with a writ appeal filed by the Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front. The front challenged the order passed by a single-judge of the court in January. The petitioners said the police denied permission to conduct a meeting in a closed hall. The single-judge had upheld the action of the police.

The affidavit said permission was denied to the petitioners based on the instructions of the Government Pleader, which stated the person attending the meeting, Chandrasekhar Azad of Bhim Army Organisation, had criminal charges against him. The petitioner organisation contended that the order was passed based on oral instruction from the Government Pleader and that no documentary evidence was placed before the court.

They also contended that their right to peaceful assembly, a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution, was violated. The organisation further voiced concerns on the high-handed action of the police in not permitting meetings in a closed hall. The panel adjourned the case to June 24.

