Telangana HC bars government from demolishing Errum Manzil

Published: 6:52 pm

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther on Monday declared the disputed area of Errum Manzil as a heritage building and consequentially set aside a Cabinet decision of June 18, 2019, to demolish the building.

The State government had proposed to build a new state-of-the-art integrated Legislature complex in the premises.

The division bench heard at length a batch of writ pleas filed by Prof P L Vishweshwar Rao, J Shankar, Dr Lubna Sarwath, Omim Maneckshaw Debara, Deccan Archaeological And Cultural Research Institute, Hyderabad Zindabad, an NGO, and also members of families claiming ownership and title over the property. The bone of contention was whether the building sought to be demolished was a “heritage building.”

The petitioners, in the course of a detailed argument, contended successfully that the property in question was declared as a heritage building under the erstwhile Urban Development Authority Act and therefore the demolition cannot be taken up except in accordance with the provisions of the Act relating to change of land use or removal of the named heritage structure.

In a verdict delivered late in the evening, the bench speaking through the Chief Justice rejected the plea of the State government that after coming the HMDA Act came into existence, the provisions of Urban Development Authority Act did not apply and consequentially the building was no longer a heritage building. While the details of the court’s reasoning was not available immediately, the bench rejected the plea of the government that Errum Manzil was not a heritage building and that it was not required to follow provisions of Section 15 of the HMDA Act.

