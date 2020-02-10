Telangana HC bench unhappy with GHMC’s waste disposal

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Monday voiced displeasure over the GHMC authorities for its inefficiency to handle civic waste. The bench directed the authorities to file a detailed counter on how solid waste management is done in the city.

It also enquired if the Union government guidelines on waste management were being followed. The bench was dealing with a public interest litigation case taken up based on a letter by Col Sitaramraj of Hyderabad. He raised concerns over capping of garbage by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at Jawahar Nagar dump yard.

In the letter, he complained about the foul smell emanating from the dump yard making life miserable for the residents of Sainikpuri, Kapra, Yapral and nearby areas. Earlier the court had directed the authorities to file a periodical report on how methane gas and power were generated. However, the bench said the dump cannot be stored for more than a month. The bench adjourned the case by two weeks for further hearing.

PIL against sale deed

The same bench dealt with a public interest litigation case filed by Congress leader A Revanth Reddy. He questioned the action of the government in permitting and executing the sale deed in favour of DLF Rayadurg Developers Pvt Ltd.

He complained that it was in violation of conditions in a notification issued in August 2007 by erstwhile AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC). He also questioned the execution of the Deed of Exchange in favour of Aqua Space Developers Pvt Ltd.

He urged the court to direct the authorities to resume the 35 acres of land in Rayadurg Village, Seri Lingapally Mandal, Ranga Reddy district and to prosecute against the persons who were involved in the conspiracy. The bench ordered notice to the government, DLF and Aqua Space Developers to file its counter within four weeks.

Disha encounter: Plea adjourned

The same bench adjourned the batch of public interest litigation cases pertaining to the encounter of Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Siva, and Jollu Naveen, the accused in the Disha rape and murder case.

The writ pleas filed by Woman’s’ Rights and People Organisations and others challenged the extrajudicial killing of the four accused persons. However, as the same is pending before the apex court and Judicial Committee appointed by the apex court, the bench adjourned the case.

