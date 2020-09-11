Telangana HC directs pvt hospital to file counter in Covid case

K Lavyana had complained that her husband, K Mohan Babu, died on July 22 due to Covid. Instead of handing over the body, the hospital insisted that the petitioner pay the balance treatment bill of about Rs 6.41 lakh.

Hyderabad: Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed Continental Hospital to file its counter in a writ plea challenging the act of hospital in not handing over the body of the petitioner’s deceased husband. K Lavyana had complained that her husband, K Mohan Babu, died on July 22 due to Covid. Instead of handing over the body, the hospital insisted that the petitioner pay the balance treatment bill of about Rs 6.41 lakh. This the petitioner complained was in violation of guidelines issued by the State and Central governments.

Earlier, after the death of the patient, the body was handed over to the municipal authorities in line with the Covid protocols. The government was also called upon to submit its report. Since the matter required a detailed hearing and no interim orders were required to be made in view of the body being handed over, Justice Ram directed the matter to be posted in November. The judge directed a similar matter filed against Sunshine Hospitals to be listed with this matter at the next hearing.

Plea against college fee

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram ordered notice in a writ plea filed against MNR College, Sangareddy. Alladi Abhigna complained that the college management was demanding tuition fee for the second year even though the student was undergoing only first year classes. The petitioner questioned a circular issued by the MNR College instructing the petitioner to pay her second year tuition fee and other fee on or before August 10. She complained that though no regular classes were being conducted by the college and only online classes were being conducted, the college was insisting on the payment. According to the petitioner, the entire fee of Rs 11.50 lakh was paid and there was no cause to demand payment for the second year. The petitioner also complained that for non-payment the management threatened that she would be discontinued from attending first year classes.

The judge also admitted a writ plea filed by Narsimha Murthy and another challenging the action of Woxsen School of Art and Design in illegally making demand for payment of accommodation fee, food plus laundry, gym/swimming pool though only online classes were being conducted for the present academic year 2020-21 and thereby preventing the petitioners from attending online classes for the B-DES Fashion designing program. The judge, after detailed calculation of the amount, directed payment of Rs 70,000 pending adjudication of the matter.

Lake encroachments

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the revenue authorities to conduct afresh survey of encroachments of the lake at Gadmaguda village, Gandipet, Ranga Reddy. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, partly ordered while dealing with a writ plea filed by Krishna Goud complaining of encroachments of the lake. Pursuant to an earlier order of the court, the revenue authorities conducted a survey and submitted a report. The private parties interested in the subject property complained that they were not informed about the survey. The revenue authorities informed the court that the private parties were unable to confirm the service of notices due to Covid-19. The panel stressed the fact that the procedure cannot be violated, and that the absence of interested parties would make the survey incomplete. It directed the authorities to conduct the survey again by issuing notices or publication in newspapers. The panel will continue to hear the matter on November 25.

Meanwhile, a two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Friday appointed M V Pratap Kumar as Amicus Curie to assist it in a public interest writ petition concerning the encroachment of Palle Charuvu at Bandlaguda, Hyderabad. The panel was dealing with a letter addressed to it by social activist Lubna Sarwath as a PIL. The activist complained of large scale encroachments and illegal constructions were reasons for the diminishing water bodies in the city. Granting time to the Amicus Curie to look into the matter, the panel adjourned the matter.

PIL against hoardings

The two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy, directed the GHMC to remove all flexis and hoardings made of vinyl, PVC and single-use plastic. The panel was dealing with a public interest litigation case filed by KN Sai Kumar, an RTI activist and advocate from Hyderabad. He sought directions to GHMC for taking stringent steps for banning these by implementing the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016. Directing the GHMC authorities to file their counter, the panel adjourned the case to October 1.

